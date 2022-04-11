Volunteers needed

LEON COUNTY — Whole Child Leon is looking for volunteers to help with Childhood Developmental Screenings.

Volunteer family facilitator guide families through the screening processes on April 22nd. That process will connect families with appropriate resources.

Volunteers will need to complete an hour long training session.

The first virtual training session is April 11th, from noon until 1:00 pm.

You can also attend an in-person on Thursday, April 21st from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

To volunteer, click the link below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZOhnF6KhOYMgGwuH7f-TW-v2ft-dI2mGDIUSxERGCPKIljQ/viewform [docs.google.com]

The screening on April 22, 2022 is full. You can still set up a screening for your child at a later date by calling the Florida Diagnostic & LearningResources System. The number is (850) 561-6545.