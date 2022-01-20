Valdosta High School students take part in Great Promise Partnership program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Great Promise Partnerships Program held an employee onboarding orientation for incoming Valdosta High School seniors Aiyana Matchett, Samara Willis, Jessiah Ogundu, Aaliyah Daniels, and Tyren Martin on Jan. 10.

These students will embark on a career training experience of a lifetime with the city of Valdosta as part of the Great Promise Partnership Program (GPP).

The city is committed to providing local students up to two years of employment, job training, life skills, mentoring, and income as incentives to finish high school through the GPP program.

"The program is designed to reach at-risk students who may not have the option to go to college either because of finances or grades. The GPP introduces them to the workforce and allows them to learn new skill sets," said Anitra Riley, Neighborhood Development Coordinator.

Valdosta was one of the first municipalities in Georgia to participate in the statewide initiative.

The Valdosta GPP students work full-time in several city departments during July and part-time during the fall and spring around their school schedules, gaining real-world experience and job training while earning a paycheck.

These internships are funded through the city of Valdosta's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, an economic development initiative that provides –among other assistances-employment opportunities and training for low to moderate-income persons. Many students have even gone on to gain employment with the city after graduation from the GPP.

This year's students began officially began work following their orientation in the following departments: