Young Actors Theatre, giving a spotlight to Tallahassee kids for almost 50 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After spending her life giving a spotlight to kids in Tallahassee, a local theatre director is taking her final bow.

Tina Williams is the founder of Young Actors Theatre.

She said she started it in 1975.

"I started in my living room," Williams said. "Going to Tina's they called it. We're going to Tina's."

With a small group of kids and a big dream, she eventually expanded and bought the building people visit today.

"We wanted to build this as a small off Broadway house with the proscenium, a stage and a balcony," Williams said.

She's also been able to build a spotlight that been shining bright on kids in Tallahassee for almost 50 years.

"I'm here for the kids and that's the only reason I do it," Williams said.

Some of those kids, even family.

"I came here as a child and took drama, theatre, dance," William's niece Sarah Doolin Roy said. "She's created this family organization that has served generations of children in Tallahassee."

After all this time, she's taking her final bow and directing her last show.

"I started this when I was 21 years old. I've been here everyday of my life," Williams said.

She said she's passing her legacy and program on to her niece Roy.

"I feel a great sense of responsibility and honor to help her continue her work here," Roy said. "She has really just elevated and shined a spotlight on others, which is what I'm looking forward to doing."

Williams' final show is Greece, which was also her first show. The production will run until July 10th, which will be her final day as director.