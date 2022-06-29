Totally Tallahassee and Beyond: Have fun at Hour Glass Escape Rooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Step into another world, era or country.

Hourglass Escape Rooms has three fully-themed rooms - where you're dropped into an exciting storyline and time period to play a game against yourself and time.

"We give unlimited clues in the 60 minutes. We want you to escape - we want you to finish - that way you get to see all the puzzles and everything that happens in those rooms in that time element," Janise Padgett, co-Owner, Hourglass Escape Rooms said.

Gamemasters, also called Tyme Professors, like Gianna Delgado guide participants through the experience.

"I'm available for help at any time during the adventure, in case our time travelers get stuck," Gianna Delgado, Gamemaster, Hourglass Escape Room said.

Whether you come on a date, with co-workers, family or friends, you'll get swept up in a completely immersive experience.

There's Murder in London Based on Jack the Ripper. Go back to 1889 - top pick up where the last 3 detectives left off.

And the Wizard's Tower where you can cast magical spells.

Then there's the Secrets of the Pharoahs - based on ancient Egyptian tombs - where you can search for hidden treasures.

What sets these escape rooms apart?

The design, puzzles and effects.

Janise and her husband Keith began theming amusement parks 30 years ago.

Now, they, along with their team, create and build all of the props at Hourglass.

"We go to great lengths to have detail of the room itself, the time period, the elements the storyline, the way it evolves," Padgett said.

And contrary to Urban Legend, if you can't solve the puzzle in time, don't worry.

"Nothing bad happens - you don't get locked in. The doors are never locked. But you still have fun for whatever duration of time you were in there," Padgett said.

Great team building and puzzle solving.

The joys of a simple escape, where the only thing you need to worry about is solving your next clue.

Hourglass Escape Rooms is installing an exciting 4th room called the Clue Mansion; based on the game, Clue.