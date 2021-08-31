The Frother's Daughter, Tallahassee's mobile coffee shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gaining popularity on social media, one woman has found an alternative way to serve coffee to the Tallahassee community.

Everyday Rosalyn Wilsey starts her mornings setting up her cafe, The Frother's Daughter.

She said everyday is a fresh start, because she takes it on the road.

"My initial thought was will I even be able to fit in one of those," Wilsey said. "I'm very tall as a person."

She proved herself wrong and her on the go coffee trailer The Frother's Daughter became a hit on the streets on Tallahassee within 6 short months.

"It's so much bigger than me already," Wilsey said.

Rosalyn went to Florida State University and fell in love with the coffee scene here.

"One of my favorite things was to go in a cafe and study or read a book and drink coffee, and I just knew how important coffee was to this community," Wilsey said.

Wilsey said all it took was one day of being open for her to cause buzz in the community.

"I set up at the DOE my first day ever and I was like, I don't know how this is going to go," Wilsey said. "Then, I remember somebody came up to me and they ordered a coffee, and then, I check my FaceBook a few hours later and she had posted on Tallahassee Foodies and she was like I'm a coffee snob. I take my coffee very seriously and this is one of the best lattes."

Now with her weekly schedules on Instagram, she has lines outside her truck with regular customers.

"It's just nice to know people will fit me into their routines," Wilsey said.

Wilsey said her dream was to open a coffee shop by the beach at 30, but now at just 24, she's able to make it happen in a more unique way.

She said she believes this wouldn't have been possible without this community.

"The response has just been very heartwarming and it makes me smile," Wilsey said. "It fills my heart to the brim. I can't put it into words."

She said she is not stopping there, she hopes to one day open a store front in this community.

Making this mobile cafe, Totally Tallahassee.