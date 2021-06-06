'Oreos Matter', Gurlie's Lemonade unifies Tallahassee with fried Oreos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With $230 in their pocket, two brothers were able to create unity in the form of a fried Oreo.

Demetrius Murray and Marquis Williams started their business Gurlie's Lemonade on the sidewalk near Old Bainbridge Road and Tharpe Street.

Demetrius Murray

"We'd be at the red light as the cars are stopping and we'd go right up to them saying ice-cold lemonade, ice-cold lemonade," Murray said.

The two were selling their grandma's famous lemonade recipe.

"We were left with lemonade, so we used lemonade," Murray said. "Ya know the saying, 'when life gives you lemons you squeeze and you make lemonade.'"

For six months, the brothers spent every day on Tharpe Street.

Murray said on average they sold 300 cups a day until winter hit. Lemonade wasn't selling as much anymore, so they added fried Oreos to the menu and moved to South Adams Street.

ABC27

"This is the spot where we were introduced to the famous Tallahassee Foodies," Murray said.

He said all it took was one post on the Tallahassee Foodies Facebook page and a line formed of people from all across the city.

"There was unity," Williams said. "Different people from different areas in Tallahassee that came here. Out of everywhere place and every community in Tallahassee they chose to come here."

This was the moment the brother realized it was about more than just selling dessert.

"We're looking at these Oreos we're selling and how these black and white Oreos are connecting the black and white people," Murray said.

This inspired them to create a new slogan, Oreos Matter.

Demetrius Murray

"Who is going to argue with that?" Murray said.

The brothers became so popular, they were able to get a food truck, which is now parked on West Tennessee Street.

They said they're now using their voice to bridge a gap between different communities in Tallahassee, while still selling the same tasty treats.

"This is bigger than just Oreos," Murray said. "This is bigger than just making money. This is about making amend."

And that makes Gurlie's Lemonade - Totally Tallahassee.