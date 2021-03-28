Ology Brewing Company, a science experience in every sip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As beer fills each can in the Ology warehouse assembly line, the liquid you see requires careful measured proportions and precise data.

Owner of Ology Brewing Company Nick Walker said the actual creation of beer is "very science heavy".

"I come from a science background, so biology, psychology, chemistry and all that," Walker said.

Walker said his skill and passion for science-inspired the idea behind every sip and even the name.

His dad and grandfather were both sensory researchers in Tallahassee, with his dad specializing in smell and his grandfather's taste.

"The whole idea is merging smell and taste," Walker said. "The study and science behind it. Ology being like psychology and biology as a suffix, and now it's the study of beer and how they come together."

Before opening his brewery, Walker spent ten years using his love for science to do homebrew his own beer.

"It's very science-intensive in the process with all the little steps that matter," Walker said. "Down to taking the grain and pulling out sugars and converting those starches into sugar and then yeast taking those sugars and turning it into alcohol."

With this knowledge, Walker has been able to create specialty beer like Ology's hazy IPAs to even fermenting his own liquor.

"We're in ten different states and five different countries," Walker said. "We're just pushing forward and continuing to find more people who love Ology beer."

Walker said no matter how big they grow, brewing this beer in his childhood city has always been the dream.

"It's a really huge thing to be able to supply a very high-quality beer to a market I love. A place that I love and a community I love. It's home," Walker said.

And that makes this brewery an experiment and experience that is totally Tallahassee.