Lake Tribe Brewery, a trip into the great outdoors with every sip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sitting by the campfire with friends and family is a great way to enjoy nature, especially with a Lake Tribe beer.

"It started out like most places where my brother and I were making home brew batches," Jesse Ross, Operations Manager, said.

He runs the place with his brothers.

"Lake tribe was based off an Indian tribes group at the YMCA program that I was in growing up," Ross said.

Ross said him and his brothers spent most of their childhood discovering the hidden rivers, trails and springs that make the big bend unique.

That's why he came up with the idea in 2014 of creating something for Tallahassee in nature.

He said he wants people to come to his brewery and experience the same feelings he felt camping with his friends and family growing up.

"If you kind of sit and mellow out and our beers will help you do that," Ross said. "You can really kind of hit a relaxed, zen state and that's kind of what we're chasing."

And that makes this brewery, an escape into the trees, that is totally Tallahassee.

"When people come to Tallahassee and they're looking for Tallahassee flavor and Tallahassee theme, this is where you come," Ross said.