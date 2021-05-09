Fermentation Lounge and Fools Fire Brewing Company, a craft beer hub on the southside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Under the string lights, people in Tallahassee are trying unique tasting beer from around the world.

Owner of Fermentation Lounge Jon Nash took it over four years ago.

Him and his friends renovated the place, but wanted to keep the same traditions alive for the first craft beer spot in Tallahassee.

"There was a legacy to this place," Nash said. "It had a lot of history. People always come in and are like, oh, we use to do this event and this event. We just love this place. We've been coming here for 12 years now."

Nash said he sells one of a kind craft beer from across the globe, and now next door, he's add his own take on home-brewed beer with Fools Fire Brewing Company.

"It's a Latin phrase," Nash said. "A faint and misleading hope. Our twist on that is about travel and adventure because it's the light and the swamp that leads travels astray. Our little definition of the place is craft beer does that. Come have a drink with us and see where it takes you."

His goal is to make the brewery the communities taste tester into the Tallahassee craft beer community.

"Having our craft beer bar next door with over a 100 different beers, we don't have to make sure that we keep 4 to 8 core beers," Nash said. "Like we always have this IPA. We can venture out more regularly to make something new and different to try."

And that makes this place, the newest addition to the Tallahassee brewery scene, that is totally Tallahassee.