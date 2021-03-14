Deep Brewing Company, a brewery immersing Tallahassee into the great depths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's not just a Tallahassee brewed beer, but a deep dive into an underwater experience.

As people enjoy their craft beer, they're surrounded by pictures and rope strung lights, immersing them underwater with every sip of beer.

"We wanted one word to sum it all up and that's deep," Owner of Deep Brewing Company Ryan LaPete.

LaPete said the business started over five years ago as a family project for him and his cousins, but it turned into a way for LaPete and his wife, Marsha LaPete, to showcase their story.

"Something that we've always done together is dive," LaPete said. "We met in Panama City when I was running recreational dive boats, so our entire relationship was based around our love of diving and being around the water."

Whether you know them personally or have never met, each person that comes to Deep leaves with an inside look into Lapete's experience in the great depths.

"I never shared pictures and stories of what I did while I was working as a diver, but over the years just kind of being able to relive those stories," LaPete said. "Especially, with people that are here face to face in the tasty room and then sharing it around stories with beer."

From the beer reef dweller to deep water, he says the way they brew their beer is unique.

"The way we treat our source water," LaPete said. "I mean, we get water straight from the Florida aquifer, so it's truly Tallahassee."

Lapete was born in Tallahassee and knew there is no better place to move and start this project.

"I don't think Deep would be the same business nor would my wife or I be the same be the same if it weren't for Tallahassee," LaPete said. "Deep is Tallahassee."

That's what makes this Brewery a place that is Totally Tallahassee.