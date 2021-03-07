TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Mike Goldstein rides his bike through the streets of Tallahassee, he's pulling a cart for people to sit in.

Goldstein is the owner of Capital City Pedicab, a taxi on three wheels.

"At first it kind of threw people off," Goldstein said. "As they got more use to us it really benefited them getting around."

Since 2012, Goldstein and his dad have been pedaling on the streets of Tallahassee.

"We brought Pedicab to Tallahassee with everything going on on Gaines Street and all the culture-changing with all the developments coming out during that time," said Goldstein.

He said his dad retired a couple of years ago, so he now rides alone.

Since he grew up here, he said he wants the experience on his bike to be "more of the Tallahassee feel."

"We're more than just a sports and politics town because there is a whole lot of cool stuff to do here," Goldstein said. "We do a lot of campus tours, railroad square, Gaines street. We are downtown for events. It's just cool to show people a different point of view of the city."

Goldstein said he goes where the customer might be. Whether people are in College Town or downtown, people can guarantee to see the Uber with two tires.

"It's been weird being known more out in the community," Goldstein said. "We'll get regulars a lot, but we also get people who ask us about it."

While over the years this ride has become a unique addition to our community, for Goldstein it's more than just a workout, but a lifestyle.

"It's rewarding in itself," Goldstein said. "It's not just about the money, but helping people and being part of the community."

As he pedals through the streets of the Capital City, the wheels on this bike will forever have made a mark on these city streets, which makes the experience something that is Totally Tallahassee.