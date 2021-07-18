Barb's Brittle, a cottage on Lake Ella with famous homemade brittle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. WTXL — Barb's McGarrah, owner of Barb's Brittle, is being recognized nationally for her homemade chocolate sunflower ice cream.

The ice cream is featured on the Food Network's 50 states, 50 scoops as their choice for a favorite in Florida.

McGarrah is more known for her famous brittle in her cottage on Lake Ella. But, she said she never envisioned having a store.

"It was kind of like, let's see what will happen with the brittle. If it's meant to be it will be, but if not it will fade away, and it never did."

She said she started making brittle in college just for a fun, sweet treat.

She enjoyed it so much, she started making it for her friends and family.

"I remember one time someone asked me if they could buy it. she says do you sell it and i was like I guess I do," McGarrah said.

The cottage on Lake Ella opened in 2001.

Over the years, Barb's Brittle is now seen in different homemade cookies, chocolates and even ice cream.

"I thought about it... What if you can make your own ice cream and incorporate your own brittle," McGarrah said.

McGarrah said this shop is about more than just the brittle, but a way to honor her mom and grandmother's legacy.

"Me and my mom were close when it came to the cooking aspect," McGarrah said. "I feel like a lot of things I can translate to a lot of these treats is the background I learned from her in that kitchen."

She said she now gets to share her famous, homemade treats with a newfound family in the Tallahassee community.

And that makes these sweet treats, Totally Tallahassee.