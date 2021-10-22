Around Town for Oct. 23-24

SATURDAY

MUTT STRUTT THOMASVILLE

Calling all puppy owners!

Come stroll, walk or run a 5-K with your favorite Mutts at Thomasville's Mutt Strutt!

And if you forgot your water bottle, there's water stations for both you and your furry friend along the route.

Check in is at Jerger Elementary from 8 to 10 this morning.

It's 25 bucks to register, but paying participants receive some pup-tastic swag and the funds directly supports local homeless pets.

WALK TO END ALZHEIMERS

Or you can walk to end Alzheimer's.

It's the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

But Bainbridge and surrounding communities are joining the fight in person.

Just meet on the Square in Downtown Bainbridge at 9AM, the Promise Garden ceremony begins at 9-30.

ARTOBERFEST

You can also support local and regional artists at the 4th annual ARToberfest.That's happening from 10AM to 4PM at the Turner Center Art Park.

Explore Valdosta Community life through the eyes of our local artists.

Expect live music, good food, youth art activities plus an appearance from South Georgia's Classic Car Club.

SUNDAY

MARKER PLACING FOR VET

The Big Bend Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America is placing a marker at the grave of Julius Augusta Mitchell. He was a war veteran killed in Vietnam. His grave has been unmarked since he was buried in 19-69. If you want to pay your respects to a local hero, visit the Southside Cemetery beginning at 4 this afternoon.

He was a war veteran killed in Vietnam.

His grave has been unmarked since he was buried in 19-69.

TALLAHASSEE YOUTH ORCHESTRA

Tallahassee Youth Orchestra is also performing "Together Again" tonight for their fall concert. It's 10 dollars for adults, 5 for children and if you are a FSU...TCC OR FAMU student, it's free to get in! You are expected to wear your mask! The concert begins at 3PM in the Operman Musical Hall at FSU's College of Music.

It's 10 dollars for adults, 5 for children and if you are a FSU...TCC OR FAMU student, it's free to get in!

You are expected to wear your mask!

FAMU HOMECOMING DAY 2

It's also homecoming week for FAMU. Today there's 3 events happening on campus. You can either check out the Sunday Brunch blessing in the Gaither Gymnasium. That begins at 11-30 this morning. Or go to the Coronation in the Lee Hall Auditorium at 6 tonight. The Coronation Ball is happening in the grand ballroom right after at 8.

Today there's 3 events happening on campus.

You can either check out the Sunday Brunch blessing in the Gaither Gymnasium.

That begins at 11-30 this morning.

Or go to the Coronation in the Lee Hall Auditorium at 6 tonight.

The Coronation Ball is happening in the grand ballroom right after at 8.

