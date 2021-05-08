Around Town Events For This Weekend

Here's the list of events that we mentioned on Sunrise Weekends for this weekend May 7 - 9. Just click on the header for details
SATURDAY:
Lake Ella Growers Market
Tallahassee
Time: Saturday 11a.m. - 2 p.m.
Frenchtown Farmers Market
Tallahassee
Time: Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Fill-A-Bag Sale
City Walk Urban Mission
Tallahassee
Time: Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Love Downtown Valdosta
Time Saturday & Sunday, All Day
MagLab Virtual Escape Room
Time Saturday, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Explore Tallahassee Trails
Download the App Now
Ask A Farmer
Zoom Webinar
Time: Sunday, 2 p.m.