Around Town Events For This Weekend

Posted at 11:19 PM, May 07, 2021
2021-05-07
Here's the list of events that we mentioned on Sunrise Weekends for this weekend May 7 - 9. Just click on the header for details

SATURDAY:
Lake Ella Growers Market
Tallahassee
Time: Saturday 11a.m. - 2 p.m.

Frenchtown Farmers Market
Tallahassee
Time: Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fill-A-Bag Sale
City Walk Urban Mission
Tallahassee
Time: Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Love Downtown Valdosta
Time Saturday & Sunday, All Day

MagLab Virtual Escape Room
Time Saturday, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Explore Tallahassee Trails
Download the App Now

Ask A Farmer
Zoom Webinar
Time: Sunday, 2 p.m.

