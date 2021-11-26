Around Town 11/27-11/28

SATURDAY

GA TINSEL TRAIL

Don't miss the tree lighting at this free Christmas Light Extravaganza.The event begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 and runs through Jan. 3rd. Spread Christmas joy at the 2nd Annual Southwest Georgia Tinsel Trail. You can drive or even walk the trail with over 140 Christmas trees on display. That's happening at the Bainbridge Decatur County Chamber of Commerce on Boat Basin Circle.

LANTERN FEST

We want to give a Sunrise Weekends shout out to the Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle. The lighthouse is celebrating its 126th birthday and you can join in on the fun! They are hosting a unique festival with plenty of lanters, live music and delicious food. For $10, you can help light up the night sky at this historical landmark.That's happening from 6 to 10 tonight on Highway 98 West. The lighthouse is celebrating its 126th birthday and you can join in on the fun! They are hosting a unique festival with plenty of lanterns, live music and delicious food.

SMALL BIZ SAT

And it's Small Business Saturday! Get involved, sign up for email alerts to save a few dollars, research shops near you, stay connected on social media, and don't just shop small, eat small! Counties across the country are participating so shop locally but responsibly.

The better Business bureau has these tips for you:



Get involved. Many communities are hosting special events to celebrate and support the businesses that make your hometown unique. Find out what local events are happening in your area by visiting your local chamber of commerce or merchants’ association.

Sign-up for email alerts. Save a few dollars on your holiday budget by signing up for Small Business Saturday email specials offered by the merchants in your area. Keep in mind, you’ll probably get additional deals throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

Research the shops nearest to you. Find out what past customers have to say by reading reviews online, such as those on BBB.org, and learn what shops are participating by going to ShopSmall.org.

Connect with businesses on social media. Many small businesses will advertise their sales via social media. Use #ShopSmall to search for information and share activities.

Invite your friends and family. Turn this shopping event into a “friends and family” extravaganza! Visit favorite local stores or explore a new one. Take time to get to know the business owners and local community officials, and get a head start on the holidays while enjoying time with loved ones.

SUNDAY

CHANUKAH LAKE ELLA

It's the 21st annual Jewish Community Chanukah Celebration!That's happening over at Lake Ella from 4 to 6PM. It's also known as the festival of lights..this ancient holiday is celebrated on each of it's eight days by lighting candles and reciting special prayers of thanks. Anyone can join in on the festivities! Enjoy carnival games, face painting, music and not to mention the food so bring your appetite!

GINGERBREAD COMPETITION

Calling all artists!You have until midnight to submit, we have those details on our website. The clock is ticking to show off your sugar, spice and everything nice. Leon County Public Library wants to see your best Gingerbread House fan art. There's a separate bracket this year for children, teenagers and adults. Which means 3 separate $25 Amazon gift cards up for grabs.

WREN'S NEST CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE

Native Nurseries in Tallahassee is inviting you to their Wren's Nest Christmas Holiday Open House.Check it out from 2 to 4PM on Centerville Road. Stroll through their Christmas tree forest, check out the live music and share some holiday treats. You can even take a peek at their Christmas shop for gift ideas for your favorite gardeners and bird watchers.