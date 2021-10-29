Around Town 10/30-10/31

SATURDAY

TRUNK OR TREAT EVENTS

Wakulla County

It's happening at 5-30 to 8:30PM tonight at the Azalea and Hudson Parks. It's their 6th annual trick or treat story walk. You can expect a storybook walk, candy and food trucks all for free!

Liberty County

Or you can check out the 4th annual Liberty County Community Truck or Treat event.It's a safer alternative to your door to door trick or treating.Just head over to the county high school's football field from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. It's a safer alternative to your door to door trick or treating.

Leon County

And right here in Tallahassee... the Tucker Center is hosting a drive-thru truck or treat event.Visit their spooktacular parking lot and collect candy.You're asked to enter from the North Drive off the Pensacola Street and M-L-K Boulevard intersection and to stay in the car. That kicks off at 3 this afternoon at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center.

FAMU HOMECOMING EVENTS

And on FAMU's campus it's homecoming day! Orange Avenue from Adams to Pasco street is closed off for this morning's parade.That kicks off at 8 a.m. The strike zone tailgate begins at noon on the football practice field.That game is at 4 p.m. at Bragg Memorial Stadium. And if you want to check out the homecoming concert that's happening at 9:30 p.m. at at the Al Lawson Center.

SUNDAY

Looking for lots of laughs and spooky fun? 621 Gallery is presenting the Art of Darkness variety night. Check out the halloween costume contest 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Voting begins at 7 p.m. It's $5 to enter. Doors open for the comedy show at 4:30 p.m., the show is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can also give a $5 donation.

SCARECROWS IN THE GARDENS

Or if you rather spot a few scarecrows....here's a free event to check out.It's scarecrows in the gardens!You'll see hand-crafted scarecrows made businesses, organizations and community members...for free with park entry. Just go to Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park on Thomasville Road from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.