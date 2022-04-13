Totally Tallahassee: Take a trip to the Tallahassee Museum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's a beautiful place in Tallahassee where you can fly-high, meet exotic animals and learn about the history and heritage of North Florida.

The Tallahassee Museum is a unique combination of exhibits and activities set against a stunning natural backdrop.

"This museum, in particular, has a wealth of knowledge and history that speaks to the people of this region," Dr. Colin Brady, Dir. Of Collections and Exhibits said.

There are over 11,000 objects in the museum's collection, including animals native to North Florida.

Suzy Buzzo has been the Animal Curator at the Tallahassee Museum for 21 years.

"We've got everything from panthers and bobcats and black bears foxes and deer…but the ones that we have historically – we have the Red Wolf," Suzy Buzzo, Animal Curator said.

Red wolves, which are now extinct in the wild.

"We are part of the species survival program and that is an endangered species breeding plan that helps get the animals back in the wild," Buzzo said.

Taking care of animals is a labor of love for the museum. Almost all the animals here were either orphaned or injured and can't survive in the wild.

For visitors to the museum, seeing native species in their natural habitat is not only exciting, it is educational.

"I like looking at the animals to see what their name is and I like to see how they come to us," Lauren Brown, a second grader at W.T. Moore Elementary.

Ever wish you could fly? Well you can here. The museum's tree to tree adventures will have you soaring.

Set on 52 acres in Southeast Tallahassee, The Tallahassee Museum was founded in 1957 to provide education enrichment and fun in an outdoor setting.

When you're done defying gravity, take a trip back in time into historic buildings of yesteryear.

Like a 1920s Seaboard Airline Caboose. Climb aboard and imagine life on the rails.

So whether you walk the beautiful nature trails, visit the diverse exhibits; or have an animal encounter.

There's a place right in your very own back yard; to learn while having fun and immerse yourself in the region's natural and cultural history.