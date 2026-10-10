Tornado knocks out 911, emergency lines and jail power in Franklin County: Sheriff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Franklin County Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith said a tornado hit transmission lines and knocked out power for 911, emergency lines and the jail.

The tornado hit late on Oct. 9 as Isaias was making landfall.

Sheriff Smith said a generator failed after about an hour of use, knocking out power to the 911 systems and the Franklin County jail.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the only working numbers to reach dispatch until further notice are:

Line 1: 850-340-3811

Line 2: 850-928-4363

Line 3: 850-370-0543

Sheriff Smith said the jail has some small generators to power fans and lights.

More coverage from Franklin County:

Franklin County Isaias update

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