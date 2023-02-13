Watch Now
'TEODORA - A Musical Drama' premiers Friday at Godby Theater

The play is based upon a manuscript and paintings discovered in Madison County.
From paintings, recalling the human toll of two authoritarian regimes in Germany and the Soviet Union, to a new play making its debut this week in Tallahassee. The creative minds behind the musical "Teodora" visited ABC 27 Sunrise, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 to preview the musical, which will be performed Friday and Saturday at Godby High School starting at 7 p.m. both days.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Feb 13, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — TEODORA tells the story of Teodora Verbitskaya, as she is questioned by an official from the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration in 1948. Teodora is seeking asylum in Nova Scotia, after surviving both the genocidal famine of the Holodomor, and the Holocaust.

Paintings by Verbitskaya's daughter, Nadia Werbitzky, provide an immersive background for the audience, as Verbitskaya recounts in song her struggle to survive.

Tickets can be purchased online at Events - Two Regimes.

ABC 27's Karah Bailey talks with playwright and composer Diane Dupuy Whitney, Assistant Director Eleasha Millicivec, and vocalist Debra Brigman, who plays the title character.

