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'Stay safe during this period of time': Crews across the Big Bend will be out assessing damage after Isaias

Reports of a tornado in Franklin County as Hurricane Isaias moved on shore.
Franklin County Isaias update
Hurricane Isaias
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FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla — Officials across the Big Bend have begun assessing damage after Hurricane Isaias made landfall Friday evening.

"The power crews are ready. Our cut and toss are ready for the transportation. Our search and rescue are ready, and they will execute. So just make sure you stay safe during this period of time. It's going to pass. Things are going to get back. We're going to get that done. So just make sure you have patience and do the right thing for you and your family," Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday after landfall.

Watch more from Governor DeSantis:

WATCH: Governor DeSantis discussed landfall of Hurricane Isaias

In Franklin County, emergency management officials said a tornado touched down in Eastpoint. It damaged a few homes, but no injuries were reported.

WTXL's Lentheus Chaney was in Franklin County and has more:

Franklin County Isaias update

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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