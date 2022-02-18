Watch
Spirits of the Passage exhibit at the Museum of Florida History

Artifacts from sunken slave ship part of exhibit
Posted at 10:30 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 22:30:32-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new exhibit is coming to the Museum of Florida History.

The Spirits of the Passage tells the story of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and it's impact on American history.

The exhibit was loaned to the Museum from the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West.

It features more than 125 artifacts recovered from a sunken slave ship off the Florida Keys including weapons and shackles.

Starting Friday, the exhibit will be open for public viewing until May 9.

Museum hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

