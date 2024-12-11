SEE THE LIST: Cold weather shelters open on December 11-12 for those in need

Overnight cold weather shelters will be available on December 11 and 12, 2024.

Overnight cold weather sheltering is available Wednesday 12/11/2024 and tomorrow night- Thursday 12/12/24.

By recommendation of local health experts and due to sustained cold night temperatures at or below 35 degrees on the above nights, local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. All overnight sheltering activities will be conducted according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management. Public health safety measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices. Anyone needing cold night sheltering on these nights should go to the location that best represents their household composition:

Single Adults (18 and over): The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way



Families (At least 1 adult and child): HOPE Community- 2729 West Pensacola



Youth (ages 10-17): 2407 Roberts Ave- Hotline Number 850-576-6000

Must show up between 4pm to 8pm for intake at the specified location. If you need assistance accessing Star Metro, please call or text our Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.