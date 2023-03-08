Watch Now
Community

Actions

Recognizing trailblazers in our community: Kaylin Jean-Louis

Highlighting the 2023 Oasis Center for Women & Girls Trailblazer winners
During the month of March, ABC 27 is teaming up with The Oasis Center for Women &amp; Girls to recognize trailblazers in our community. Kaylin Jean-Louis created Kaylin Caring Konnection at age 11. KCK is a non-profit organization geared towards helping youth in the community. Her desire to put smiles on people’s faces and make everyone feel loved drives the program's mission.
Oasis Center Color Logo
Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 11:52:13-05

(WTXL) — During the month of March, ABC 27 is teaming up with The Oasis Center for Women & Girls to recognize trailblazers in our community. It's all part of Women's History month, highlighting the women and girls truly making a difference in Tallahassee and beyond.

According to The Oasis Center for Women & Girls, trailblazers are women and girls who are smashing barriers and shattering glass ceilings, making it possible for other girls and women to leave their mark.

Kaylin Jean-Louis created Kaylin Caring Konnection at age 11. KCK is a non-profit organization geared towards helping youth in the community.

Her desire to put smiles on people’s faces and make everyone feel loved drives the program's mission.

Legacy Award
Althemese Barnes

Trailblazers
Jan Auger
Loranne Ausley
Argatha Gilmore
Elizabeth Ricci

Unsung Shero
Barbara Boone

Girls Can Do Anything
Kaylin Jean-Louis

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming