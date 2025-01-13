Overnight cold-weather shelters to open for those in need

Overnight cold weather sheltering is available from Monday 1/13/25 through Thursday 1/16/25.

Shelters are opening due to sustained cold night temperatures at or below 35 degrees.

Different shelters are designated for single adults, families, and youth.

By recommendation of local health experts and due to sustained cold night temperatures at or below 35 degrees on the above nights, local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. All overnight sheltering activities will be conducted according to the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management. Public health safety measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

Anyone needing cold night sheltering on these nights should go to the location that best represents their household composition:

Single Adults (18 and over): The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way

Families (At least 1 adult and child): HOPE Community- 2729 West Pensacola

Youth (ages 10-17): 2407 Roberts Ave- Hotline Number 850-576-6000

Must show up between 4 pm to 8 pm for intake at the specified location. If you need assistance accessing Star Metro, please call or text our Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

The homeless population has been informed of cold night shelter operations via in-person communication and also a text-to-phone service. For those who need more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

Cold night sheltering is made possible by the following key partners, including local governments and nonprofit agencies:

Leon County Government and Emergency Management

City of Tallahassee

Leon County Health Department

Big Bend Continuum of Care

Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center

Family Promise of the Big Bend

Hope Community

Capital City Youth Services (CCYS)

For more information, call Big Bend Continuum of Care at (850) 792-5015 or info@bigbendcoc.org.