Monticello Opera House begins auditions for 'Diary of Anne Frank' play

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday, the Monticello Opera House started the process of auditions for its upcoming play, "The Diary of Anne Frank."

Play director Jeffrey Mandel says Anne Frank's story is still very timely today, and getting to direct the play checks off an item on his bucket list.

"It could not be more timely. There's a rise of anti-semitism and very much here in Florida and getting this message out is extremely important," Mandel said.

Auditions began Sunday at 7 p.m. and are open to anyone.

There are 13 roles available. Call back auditions will happen on Monday night at 7 p.m. The play will run the last two weekends in April and the first in May.

For more information, visit the Monticello Opera House website by clicking here.