GDOT: Lowndes County I-75 lane closures changing at Exit 2

The total cost of the project is $49 million
nterstate 75 lane closures at Exit 2/Lake Park Bellville Road are scheduled to change Tuesday, March 15, 2022 for continued reconstruction of the interchange.<br/>
Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 11, 2022
LAKE PARK, Ga. — Interstate 75 lane closures at Exit 2/Lake Park Bellville Road are scheduled to change Tuesday, March 15, for continued reconstruction of the interchange.

The inside (left) lanes of I-75 north and south that have been closed for bridge construction are scheduled to reopen.

The contractor plans to close the southbound outside (right) lane that night. This is so shoulder work can be done.

Protective barriers that have been in place for installation of new mile marker and overhead sign structures also will be removed.

Once shoulder construction is nearing completion on the southbound side, estimated to take about a month, the contractor will move to the northbound side and close off the outside north lane.

The timing will depend on favorable weather.

The reconstruction of the interchange to improve its operational capability and allow for any future widening of I-75 is currently scheduled to be complete this fall.

The total cost of the project, including preliminary engineering, right of way acquisition and construction, is approximately $49 million.

