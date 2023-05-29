Watch Now
Community

Actions

Freedom Park displays American flags for fallen military soldiers

Freedom Park in Valdosta is displaying flags for service members who died in combat from Lowndes County.
Posted at 11:03 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 23:30:40-04

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Freedom Park is displaying flags for service members from Lowndes County who died in combat.

Fifty flags representing each state, line a section of the road in Freedom Park.

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation worked with the Moody Air Force Base historian, and searched the national archives to find 105 names of the soldiers honored in the display.

Jessica Catlett, marketing and public relations director for the VLPRA, shares what it means to honor them.

"To know that there are families in our community that will have an empty seat at the table forever because their loved on is lost, it really breaks my heart. The words thank you will never be enough, but we hope this small token of appreciation shows that we care and that they're in our hearts," Catlett said.

The flag display is up now through the week of July 4th.

Freedom park is open from 8 a.m. until sunset.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming