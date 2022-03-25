Watch
Florida State University staging Toni Morrison symposium

Symposium is free, hosted by English department
Posted at 8:30 PM, Mar 24, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's English department is discussing African-American literary culture.

It's hosting a free symposium on the works of novelists Toni Morrison and Chinua Achebe.

The symposium focuses on Morrison's place in 21st century intellectual history.

"This is a two day symposium on Toni Morrison, and it has been organized by the English department. I was invited to give a guest lecture. Hopefully Toni Morrison will inspire us to keep hope alive," said Christopher Okonkwo, associate professor of English at the University of Missouri at Columbia.

There will be a question and answer session Friday in the Skybox Reunion at 10:30 a.m.

A keynote address on Toni Morrison follows at 3 p.m. in the Williams common room.

