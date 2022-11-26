Florida Family Day Celebration held at FAMU Way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Community organizations hosted the Second annual Florida Family Day Celebration at FAMU Way on Friday. It's all about the importance of family, togetherness, and support.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 11:25:23-05
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Community organizations hosted the Second annual Florida Family Day Celebration at FAMU Way on Friday. It's all about the importance of family, togetherness, and support.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.