Florida Department of Transportation releases traffic advisory for week of April 10

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and the Big Bend region as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15 for paving operations.

· U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Inspection over Chipola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, 0.6 miles east of S.R. 73/S.R.167, Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection.

BIG BEND

Gadsden County:

· County Road (C.R.) 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for demolition operations of the existing bridge and erosion control throughout the project limits.

· Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, April 10 through Tuesday, April 12 for concrete operations.

· I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Telogia Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, one mile west of Greensboro Highway, Tuesday, April 12 from 8 p.m. to midnight for routine bridge maintenance.

· C.R. 270A (Flat Creek Road) Routine Bridge Maintenance over I-10 Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, 1.9 miles west of Greensboro Highway, Tuesday, April 12 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (State Road (S.R.) 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, April 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.

U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, April 10 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage and paving operations.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Miccosukee Road Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, one mile west of U.S. 90, from 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10 to 4 a.m. Monday, April 5 for routine bridge maintenance.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Lakeshore Drive Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, 0.5 miles east of S.R. 63, Wednesday, April 13 from 8 p.m. to midnight for routine bridge maintenance.

S.R. 63 (Bronough Street) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Wednesday, April 13 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

S.R. 363 (Duval Street) Routine Bridge Maintenance over CSX Railroad Overpass - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14 to 4 a.m. Friday, April 15 for routine bridge maintenance.

Wakulla County

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, April 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Sopchoppy Highway and Tower Road Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.

Gulf County: