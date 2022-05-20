Watch
Florida Department of Transportation issues Big Bend traffic advisory for week of May 22

Posted at 12:48 PM, May 20, 2022
CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Franklin County:

  • U.S. 319 Bridge Rehabilitation over Ochlockonee River Bridge - Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Wednesday, May 25 for concrete operations.

Gadsden County:

  •   Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek BridgeMotorists will encounter intermittent inside lane closures Sunday, May 22 through Wednesday, May 25 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.
  • U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27 for concrete operations.

Jefferson County:

  • U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State LineMotorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27 for paving operations.

Leon County:

  • U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, May 22 through Thursday, May 26, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.
  • S.R. 61 (Thomasville Road) Routine Maintenance between North Monroe Street to Metropolitan Boulevard – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, May 22 through Thursday, May 26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
  • S.R. 366 (Pensacola Street) Routine Maintenance between Century Park Drive and Stadium Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
  • I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Jefferson County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Wakulla County:

  • U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk.
  • U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, May 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for paving operations.
