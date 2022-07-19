Farm Share to stage distributions in Madison, Jefferson counties this week

(WTXL) — Two food distributions will be held in the Big Bend region this week.

According to a news release from Farm Share, it will have a food distribution event Thursday in Greenville beginning at 1 p.m.

The distribution will be held at 13752 U.S. 90 in Greenville.

The second distribution is Saturday in Monticello beginning at 9 a.m. The distribution will be staged at 3679 Old Lloyd Rd. in Monticello.

Both events this week will be held until supplies last.

Farm Share notes recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.