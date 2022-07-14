Farm Share to distribute food in Taylor, Gadsden counties Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share announced Thursday its next locations for food distribution in the Big Bend region.

The organization will have a distribution in Perry Saturday at 604 W. Julia St. beginning at 8 a.m. until supplies last.

The second distribution is Saturday in Havana located at 711 N. Main St. The distribution begins at 9 a.m. and will last until supplies are gone.

Farm Share notes recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.