Family owned barbershop Mac's Place has grand opening in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Cairo-Grady County Chamber of Commerce officially has a new member.

Mac's Place held its grand opening Wednesday.

The McFatters have owned a barbershop for three generations.

Richard McFatter says he's proud Mac's Place can join the chamber, so they can give back to the community.

He got into barbering because it runs in the family and he sees the tradition as a lost art.

"Well, we are here to help keep that tradition alive, and to just give a place for men to go, to enjoy themselves get a good cut and good socializing and have a great experience," McFatter said.

McFatter also wants to encourage young men to become barbers and says if anyone is interested in learning, they can swing by the shop.