City of Thomasville announces services available on MLK day

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Thomasville administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Due to the holiday observance, some city services will be affected. The landfill will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, but will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The utilities response center, the city and county residential refuse centers, the commercial refuse center, the Country Oaks Golf Course and the municipal airport are expected to remain open Monday, Jan. 17 during their respective normal hours.