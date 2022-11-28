'Allison Christmas Spectacular' lights show ready to entertain for the Christmas season

(WTXL) — After four months of hard work, a spectacular light show, the "Allison Christmas Spectacular" is back in Havana, Florida for its 15th year and this year the show is bigger than ever before with over half a million synchronized lights across four properties.

At no cost, patrons can drive by and see the spectacular show from now through New Year's night any night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 240 Sandy Creek Road in Havana.

Daniel Allison started the show with 40,000 lights in 2008 on his parents' property. He's excited for how big this years celebration is.

"To be honest, there's nothing that we could really say about it. This thing is bigger than we could ever imagine. How many people it's impacted, how many people it's going to impact, right? It's just truly amazing," Allison said.

The family is also accepting donations and hosting a food drive for the community.

Visitors are encouraged to bring non perishable food items.