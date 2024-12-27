NEW VIDEO: 1 dead, at least 2 injured following Tyson Foods plant explosion

UPDATE: 12:52PM

An explosion occurred at Tyson's poultry plant in Camilla, Georgia, resulting in one fatality.

Several union members were severely burned in the boiler explosion.

The RWDSU is working with Tyson and local authorities to assist the affected workers.

CELL PHONE VIDEO: 1 dead, at least 2 injured following Tyson Foods plant explosion

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE FROM THE RETAIL, WHOLESALE, AND DEPARTMENT STORE UNION:

Overnight, there was an explosion at Tyson’s Camilla, Georgia poultry plant represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU).

Stuart Appelbaum, President of the RWDSU, which represents over 15,000 poultry workers at facilities across the southern United States, and Edgar Fields, President of the Southeast Council of the RWDSU, issued the following joint statement:

“Sadly, our members have reported to us that a person was severely injured and may not survive; and several union members were severely burned in a boiler explosion this morning at the Tyson poultry processing facility in Camilla, Georgia.

“We are working with the company, and local emergency authorities to ensure that all the workers impacted are taken care of. The health and safety of workers must be a top priority at poultry plants, and we are working to assist anyone injured last night. RWDSU representatives are on the ground and available to assist. Our members and the community of Camilla depend on this facility operating, it is too early to tell what happened last night but there must be a thorough investigation into this incident, and workers must be able to work safely in the facility.

“We stand with the workers, our members for over 50 years, at this facility, and countless others across the industry who need increased safety at work. No worker should ever have to worry that when they go to work, they may not be able to return home safe and sound.”

The Southeast Council of the RWDSU represents about 1,600 workers at the bargaining table at this Tyson facility in Camilla, Georgia. The RWDSU represents over 15,000 poultry workers at facilities across the southern United States, which includes workers at other Tyson facilities.

ORIGINAL POST:

A woman is presumed dead after an explosion at the Tyson Foods plant in Camilla, Georgia.

The explosion happened late last night. Mitchell County Coroner Jamey Thompson told WTXL her body has not yet been recovered.

Thompson says there were also a few injuries, and that two to three people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Fire crews were on the scene through the night and are currently working through the rubble. We're learning the explosion happened towards the back of the plant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

