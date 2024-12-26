Community resource fair to aid in Hurricane Helene recovery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — People are continuing to recover after Hurricane Helene in Lowndes County. To further those efforts, the U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a Community Disaster Recovery Resources Fair. It's aimed at helping people better prepare for disasters and what to do after the storm.

Here are the details:

: Saturday, January 4, 2025

: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

: VLPRA Administrative Office, 1901 North Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA

Neighbors will be able to talk with the SBA, along with local agencies and experts at the event.