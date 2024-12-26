Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Community resource fair to aid in Hurricane Helene recovery

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host the event at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority.
SBA
SBA
SBA
Posted

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — People are continuing to recover after Hurricane Helene in Lowndes County. To further those efforts, the U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a Community Disaster Recovery Resources Fair. It's aimed at helping people better prepare for disasters and what to do after the storm.

Here are the details:

: Saturday, January 4, 2025
: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
: VLPRA Administrative Office, 1901 North Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA

Neighbors will be able to talk with the SBA, along with local agencies and experts at the event.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood