Florida A&M to hold most classes virtually October 17th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M university says main campus classes will transition to virtual learning mode on Thursday, October 17th.

That's because of a power outage late Wednesday.

According to the university, power has been restored to all campus buildings except Howard Hall, MS Thomas, the Al Lawson Center, and the Field House.

The FAMU Ticket Office will also be closed. Tickets can still be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Other than those buildings mentioned above, the rest of the main campus will resume normal operations Thursday.

The FAMU-FSU College of Engineering Campus was not affected, and will operate as normal.