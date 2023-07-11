Clemson is latest university to ban TikTok on campus networks

Clemson University in South Carolina has banned TikTok on all campus networks.

The university said the ban was due to security concerns.

“This step allows the University to protect institutional resources and information while safeguarding the privacy of a wide variety of devices connected to the Clemson network,” university officials wrote in a statement to the student-run newspaper, The Tiger.

While the students cannot access TikTok while connected to the university's network, there is nothing preventing them from using their phone carrier's network to access the app.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has warned against using the social media platform. Last year, he ordered that access to the app be blocked from all state government electronic devices.

Montana took the ban a step further in May, when it became the first state to ban the app from operating on any device in the state.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, like McMaster, cited security risks, specifically from China and from TikTok's parent company ByteDance, which operates in the country.

In Florida and Tennessee, public colleges and universities are barred from allowing TikTok use on their networks. Universities and colleges in about 10 other states have also issued bans on TikTok, according to bestcolleges.com.

