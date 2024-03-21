Chips Ahoy! is changing the recipe of its iconic cookie

The next time you try a Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookie, you may notice it tastes different than in years past.

Foodmaker Mondelēz International announced this week that the updated recipe will mean a better cookie texture and "the right amount of chocolate chips."

The company said the texture will be changing because it's implementing a different mixing process. The new chocolate chips being used also apparently have a higher cacao content, as well as a higher-concentrate Madagascar vanilla extract.

The company says the combination gives the cookie a "well-rounded chocolate flavor while reducing bitterness."

An official for Chips Ahoy! said developers spent more than 5,000 hours in the kitchen and tested more than 60 recipes before getting the desired result.

"This was a daunting task, we heard time and again 'don't mess with the cookies we love,' but we knew we could bring Chips Ahoy! fans an even higher quality cookie," said Sabrina Sierant, senior director for Chips Ahoy!

The cookie industry is about a $12 billion market in the U.S., according to a 2023 market research report from Technavio. The report predicts the industry will grow by nearly 5% by 2028.

So when can you get your hands on the new Chips Ahoy! cookies? Mondelēz International says they will be in select stores this month and rolled out nationally in April.

