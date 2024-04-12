Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice surrenders to authorities after car crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice turned himself in to authorities Thursday on an arrest warrant in connection to an injury car crash last month.

Rice's attorney confirmed his client was released on bond after being booked into a jail in Glenn Heights, Texas, a city in the southern part of the Dallas metroplex. A warrant for Rice's arrest was issued by police Wednesday in connection to a six-vehicle injury crash on March 30 in Dallas.

"I want to re-emphasis Mr. Rice’s continued cooperation with law enforcement," attorney Royce West said in a statement. "Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident. Our legal team is now tasked with reviewing all legal documents."

SEE MORE: Lawyer: Chiefs' Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini involved in crash

Rice is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Last week, West announced in a press conference that Rice admitted to driving a Lamborghini SUV that was involved in the crash. The Lamborghini, along with a Chevrolet Corvette, lost control while driving at high speeds and caused a chain reaction collision. Four people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

An arrest warrant was also issued Wednesday for 21-year-old Theodore Knox, the driver of the Corvette. Knox faces the same charges as Rice. Authorities said nobody else involved in the crash is expected to be charged in connection to the incident.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities," Rice said in a social media statement last week. "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

The Kansas City Chiefs had no comment after the arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.

This story was originally published by Steve Kaut and Jack Anstine at Scripps News Kansas City.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com