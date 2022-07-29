Charlie Adelson appears in court Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Charlie Adelson, the brother-in-law of murdered FSU professor Dan Markel, appeared in court Friday for his first case management conference.

On July 28, Adelson's attorney filed a motion for pretrial release and requested an Arthur hearing.

"Under Article I, Section 14 of the Florida Constitution and Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.131 (a), Defendant Charles Adelson, a lifelong Florida resident with no criminal history or history of violence, respectfully moves the Court for pretrial release on reasonable conditions. Mr. Adelson further requests under State V. Arthur, 390 So. 2d 717 (Fla. 1980), that the Court schedule this motion for an evidentiary as soon as practicable," the motion states.

In court Friday, Judge Robert Wheeler said he would schedule a date for the Arthur trial and send out some dates for November or early December for the next case management to see "where we are in regards to discovery."

The hope would be to get the case on the trial docket in early 2023, between January and March.

Attorneys are asking for three weeks for the trial.