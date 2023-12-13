CDC: 16 states report 'high' or 'very high' respiratory illness levels

There’s a nationwide surge in respiratory illnesses, as 16 states report "high" or "very high" activity levels.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals an increase in the number of individuals falling ill with symptoms such as cough, fever, and sore throat, as the spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19, and influenza is growing in various regions across the country.

According to the CDC, Louisiana and South Carolina are currently facing "very high levels" of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, California, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming are witnessing "high levels" of respiratory illnesses. Additionally, eight more states and Washington, D.C., are showing an upward trend at a moderate level.

High percentages of positive COVID-19 cases, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations are reported nationwide, with a total of 22,513 admissions in the past week.

Furthermore, the nationwide rates of emergency department visits and hospitalizations due to influenza are on the rise. Simultaneously, hospitalization rates for RSV are also increasing among both young children and older adults.

The CDC says that while vaccinations for COVID-19, influenza, and RSV in the nation saw a slight increase for both children and adults compared to the previous week, the overall rates remain low for both groups.

