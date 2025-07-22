Southwest Airlines sets date to end its long-standing open seating policy

ATLANTA, GA — Southwest Airlines will officially end its long-standing open seating policy on January 27, 2026, marking a significant shift in how the airline has operated since its founding.

The low-fare carrier first announced the change last summer, revealing plans to implement assigned seating for the first time in the company's history.

Under the new system, passengers' ability to select certain seats will depend on their fare type — similar to other airlines.

Purchase options will include standard, preferred and extra legroom seats.

RELATED STORY | Budget airline to wind down West Coast flights to focus on East Coast operations

Tickets featuring the new assigned seating can be purchased beginning next week.

This change follows Southwest's earlier announcement this year that it would no longer offer two free checked bags to many customers.

These policy shifts are part of the carrier's broader strategy to develop new revenue streams for its business.

RELATED STORY | New baggage fees take effect for Southwest Airlines customers

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.