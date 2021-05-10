Watch

Body found during search for 13-year-old at center of Missing Child Alert; investigation underway

Body found during search for 13-year-old at center of Missing Child Alert
Posted at 12:27 PM, May 10, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A body found on Sunday is believed to be that of a 13-year-old girl who was at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says Tristyn Bailey, 13, was reported missing at 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Associated Press, Bailey was last seen around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the Durbin Amenity Center.

The sheriff's office says a body was found in the immediate area around 6 p.m. during the search for Bailey. Authorities say there is an active investigation to determine what happened.

The sheriff's office said updates will be provided as they become available.

