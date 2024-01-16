Bills brave the cold and beat the Steelers

Snow, cold and a delayed game were not enough to stop the Buffalo Bills.

The team beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17, in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Monday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, but had to be delayed after more than nine inches of snow fell over the weekend. The team put out a request on social media for fans to help shovel snow ahead of the game.

The fans and ground crew did an amazing job at getting Highmark Stadium ready ahead of the game. The field was completely clear of snow by kickoff time.

Quarterback thrived in the cold conditions, leading the Bills to a touchdown on their first drive of the game.

SEE MORE: Body-numbing cold hospitalized 15 during Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game

The Bills built a 21-0 lead before a blocked field goal shifted the momentum of the game. The block allowed the Steelers to go down the field and score a touchdown before halftime.

In the second half, the Steelers would cut the Bills' lead to seven, but that's as close as Pittsburgh would get. The Bill would tack on another touchdown with about six minutes left in the game.

The win sets up a highly-anticipated matchup between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. It's a rematch of a game in the regular season that the Bills won. It ended in controversy as the Chiefs were flagged for being offsides on a play that would have gone for a touchdown.

Sunday's game will take place in Buffalo at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com