Biden, McCarthy continue debt talks as deadline inches closer

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Monday to continue high-stakes negotiations over the government's debt ceiling.

The meeting is the latest in an often contentious series in which negotiators have frequently not seen eye to eye.

In Japan over the weekend for the G7 summit in Hiroshima, President Biden said "It's time for Republicans to accept that there is no deal to be made solely, solely, on their partisan terms."

"I think we both agree that we need to change the trajectory, that our debt is too large. I think at the end of the day we can find common ground," McCarthy said during the latest meeting.

The start-and-stop meetings have nonetheless shown that parties may be approaching a compromise deal. Republicans don't want 2024 spending to exceed 2023 levels. Democrats don't want to make additional cuts beyond a point that would keep year-to-year spending flat.

If negotiators can strike a deal on the budget, Congress could vote separately on raising the debt ceiling, which would allow for more borrowing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will convene the Senate from recess to vote on a deal if it's necessary.

But McCarthy has said a deal will need to be done this week to have enough time to pass it in the House and move legislation to the Senate.

Meanwhile, in a Monday letter to congressional leaders, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen repeated warnings that the Treasury is facing a hard deadline.

"We estimate that it is highly likely that Treasury will no longer be able to satisfy all of the government's obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1," Yellen wrote.

