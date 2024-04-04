Biden and Netanyahu speak after Israeli strikes killed aid workers

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone Thursday, days after Israeli airstrikes killed seven food aid workers in Gaza and added a new layer of complication in the leaders' increasingly strained relationship. That's according to a person familiar with the leaders' conversation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

World Central Kitchen has demanded an independent investigation into the Israeli strikes that killed seven of its staff Monday. Israel faces growing isolation over the deaths of six foreign aid workers and a Palestinian driver who were helping deliver desperately needed food to isolated and starving residents.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's six-month war in Gaza has soared above 33,000 killed, with more than 75,600 wounded, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Thursday. The ministry doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

The United Nations says much of the population in northern Gaza is on the brink of starvation. The top United Nations court has concluded there is a "plausible risk of genocide" in Gaza — a charge Israel strongly denies — and the U.N. Security Council has issued a legally binding demand for a cease-fire.

The war began on Oct. 7, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage.

