Best Sunglasses For Men 2021

Not only are sunglasses a stylish accessory, but they’re also important for protecting your eyes from ultraviolet rays and reducing glare to keep you safe while driving. The newest and best sunglasses for men also have special lens technology that can help you see in true color, giving you more accurate vision by eliminating reflected and scattered light.

Great news: Some of the best sunglasses for men are well under the $20 mark. While you certainly don’t need to shell out big bucks for effective, protective sunglasses, there are a few important factors you should consider when you’re shopping for sunglasses.

First things first. Look for glasses that block 100% of UV rays, which is imperative for your eye health. Long-term exposure to UV rays can lead to eye problems, like cataracts or macular degeneration. In addition to UV-blocking technology, bigger sunglasses can help reduce the amount of UV radiation hitting your face and eyes.

Also, as you’re shopping for the best sunglasses for men, consider the lens technology. Factors like polarization can help reduce glares that are reflected by mirrors or shiny materials, which will reduce the strain you place on your eyes.

If you’re looking for sunglasses to wear while you’re out running, hiking, climbing, fishing, ATVing or doing anything else active, you’ll want to be sure that the glasses are lightweight and impact-resistant, with adjustability that keeps them firmly on your face.

Ready to shop? We found the best sunglasses for men that aren’t just stylish, but also do an excellent job protecting your eyes.

Protect your eyes with effective UV-blocking sunglasses. The polarized lenses on this lightweight pair have a neutral coating so that you can see in true colors and without glare.

These sporty, adjustable and lightweight sunglasses are great for golfing, running, fishing, climbing and other outdoor activities and adventures. The TAC Polarized Lens technology blocks UVA and UVB rays, and does so without distorting color.

You’ve got your pick of lens colors inside a metal frame. Options include brown, black, red, pink, green and more. The polarized sunglasses reduce glare that’s reflected off of roads, bodies of water, snow, and other horizontal surfaces.

Made with aluminum-magnesium legs, these glasses are super-light, comfortable and durable. Polarized sunglasses like these retro rectangular ones can cut glare and haze to ultimately reduce eye fatigue.

With a plastic frame, these unisex adult glasses are a classic pair to keep in the car. They protect against UVA and UVB rays and have anti-glare technology, which is great for those sunny commutes.

